Where to get help in wake of damaging severe storms in SE Texas

The Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross said it is acting to respond to tornado relief needs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It became clearer with every image captured by Eyewitness News that folks who were in the path of damaging severe storms and tornadoes Tuesday will need help going forward.

Places like Deer Park and Pasadena were among the hardest hit, with roofs blown off, trees uprooted, and property either damaged or destroyed.

That's not to mention whether any home left standing is livable. Thankfully, there were no major injuries in the immediate aftermath, but people in these neighborhoods should know that help is on standby.

Just the day before, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of the severe weather.

That enables TDEM to mobilize all members of the Texas Emergency Management Council to support response and recovery operations across the state.

What that looks like at the state level isn't immediately clear.

But outside of the state's help, nonprofits are already on the frontlines.

The Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross said it is working with emergency managers and community partners in response to the storms in the region. It directs anyone who may have been affected to call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help.

The Red Cross also added information about at least one shelter opening: Baker Ripley at 720 Fairmont in Pasadena.

The city of Pasadena is also informing residents about a Salvation Army-supported relief station at the corner of Burke and Yellowstone, where meals and assistance information are being provided.

Check back with this page for additional assistance information in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday's storms.

SEE ALSO: ABC13 viewers capture Houston's unfolding severe weather Tuesday