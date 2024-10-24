Houston's biggest Dia de los Muertos Parade celebration to take over downtown on Nov. 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Join ABC13 for a colorful celebration of life and love at the 4th annual Houston Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival, presented by Reliant.

This contemporary fall tradition kicks off Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. with a free festival at Sam Houston Park, which is expected to draw thousands into Downtown Houston.

Attendees can enjoy a free day of live music and performances, and the chance to visit a variety of exhibitors, including food and drink vendors, arts and crafts, and more.

As the sun sets, Downtown Houston will come alive in a pageant of color and culture as the Houston Dia de Los Muertos Parade begins at 7 p.m.

You can watch the parade anywhere you stream Eyewitness News on your TV, like Roku and Fire TV.

If you want to join ABC13 at the parade in person, make a plan to arrive early.

Eyewitness News anchor Mayra Moreno will save you the best seat in the house on our streaming pre-show, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

2024 Houston Dia de los Muertos Parade Route



Parade begins on Bagby at Lamar

Right on Walker St., from Bagby

Right Smith St.

Right on Dallas St.

Dia de los Muertos is a lively celebration which began in Mexico as a way to honor our ancestors and recently departed alike.

The holiday is observed with lots of fall colors, food, celebration, and an ofrenda - or alter - featuring the photos of our beloved family members.

Sam Houston Park is located at 1000 Bagby, in Houston.

ABC13 is proud to be the parade's official English TV news partner of the Houston Dia de Los Muertos Parade.