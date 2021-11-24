Car crashes into house in Pasadena after being hit by truck with shooting victim inside, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Road rage may have led to a shooting and a crash that sent one car into a house in Pasadena, police say, and a man to the hospital.Pasadena police responded to a shooting call on Tuesday at 6:56 p.m. at Strawberry Road and Lafferty Road. Shortly after, police received a call about a major crash nearby at Wilma Lois Avenue and Pasadena Blvd.At the scene, police learned two men had been arguing outside a store at Strawberry and Lafferty. That argument may have led to road rage, according to Sergeant Raul Granados. The two men left in separate vehicles and shots were fired.One of the men was shot in the neck, which caused him to crash his truck into a car on Pasadena Blvd. That car then crashed into a home on Mulberry, police say.No one else was injured. The man was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.Police are still investigating the incident and have no suspect information to release.