deputy-involved shooting

Parents of teen shot by deputy 5 times at NRG Park sue Harris County

By
Parents of teen shot by deputy 5 times sues Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a teenage girl who was shot by a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable in December have filed a federal lawsuit against the deputy and Harris County.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 17-year-old hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting near NRG Park Houston

The lawsuit, first filed in April but amended this month, names the now-former deputy Sharmayne Ivory and Harris County as defendants but also mentions Harris County Commissioners Court, County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

In it, parents Darrin Hannibal and LaSherra Tyner claim the civil rights of their daughter, Charisma Hannibal, 17, were violated when Ivory shot her on Dec. 26, 2021. The lawsuit says the teen was shot five times even though she "posed no immediate threat."

According to Houston police, who investigated the shooting, the teen was driving erratically at NRG Park in a stolen car when Ivory, who was working security, tried to stop her. Police say she gave verbal commands, which the teen ignored, and when the teen tried to get back in the car, Ivory opened fire.

The deputy, who had been sworn in nine months earlier, was fired just a few days later for violating departmental policies. Precinct 1 provided no further details and has fought ABC13's public information requests for the deputy's name, personnel records, and training ever since.

The lawsuit calls the shooting "unlawful" and the result of "inadequate or nonexistent training."

Precinct 1 filed a motion to dismiss, which U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes denied.

A Harris County Attorney's Office spokesperson declined to comment on Friday.

Two days after the shooting, Charisma Hannibal was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. On Jan. 7, 2022, the charge was dismissed.

Darrin Hannibal told ABC13 in December, "there's something they're covering up."

SEE ALSO: Deputy terminated after shooting 17-year-old suspect at NRG Park

