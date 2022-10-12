NAACP Houston to demand accountability after jury finds officer not guilty in death of Black woman

Social justice leaders will be holding a press conference to express their outrage over a not guilty verdict handed down Tuesday in the murder trial of Pamela Turner.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The NAACP Houston is set to have a meeting Wednesday morning at its headquarters to discuss the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of an unarmed Black woman.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at the NAACP Houston headquarters on Wheeler.

It was Tuesday that former Baytown officer Juan Delacruz was found not guilty by a jury for use of excessive force during a 2019 shooting that killed 44-year-old Pamela Turner.

The shooting, which happened in May of 2019 at an apartment complex, was captured on video.

Delacruz was attempting to arrest Turner for two open warrants. Turner managed to grab the officer's taser, which Delacruz said prompted him to shoot her in self defense.

Turner's family said she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and claim she was having a mental health crisis.

The family also said the jury didn't hear the whole story, claiming the judge did not allow them to hear details about previous run-ins between Delacruz and Turner.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been working with her family and is demanding accountability.

The Baytown Police Department shared a statement about the verdict.

"With the recent verdict in the criminal trial of Officer Delacruz, the Baytown Police Department recognizes the community's interest in this incident. A review of internal processes and policies continues, in addition to pending Internal Affairs inquiries to determine policy compliance or non-compliance. While there may be differing opinions on the verdict, this case was tried in a court of law before a jury of Harris County citizens. We ask for respect of this legal process and for citizens to express themselves in a peaceful manner."

