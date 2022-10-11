Harris County jury finds Baytown officer not guilty in 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner

Pamela Turner was shot and killed in 2019 during a struggle with a Baytown police officer.

"Pamela Turner's killing was a tragedy for her family and community. Bringing excessive use of force charges against an officer is always difficult and uncomfortable," district attorney Kim Ogg said Tuesday.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown police officer who was on trial for the 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner was found not guilty by a jury, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, after deliberations in the trial of Juan Delacruz, a jury turned in a not guilty verdict.

Delacruz was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the case.

The shooting happened on May 13, 2019 in the 1600 block of Garth Road at The Brixton apartment complex at about 10:40 p.m.

According to police, the veteran officer was on patrol at the apartment where he lived and worked when he came across Turner, with whom he was familiar. Delacruz called Turner and attempted to arrest her. A struggle ensued, forcing the officer to use his Taser on her.

As Delacruz tried to handcuff her, Turner allegedly grabbed the Taser and used it on him. Police said that forced Delacruz to grab his gun and fire several times, hitting Turner once.

The officer did attempt to render aid but was unsuccessful, as Turner died at the scene.

