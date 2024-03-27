D'Juana Valien-Nwaokocha now faces a murder charge in connection with her mother's death.

Woman accused of killing her 81-year-old mother at NW Harris County senior apartment complex

A woman was found shot to death on Thursday evening at the Palisades of Inwood assisted living facility, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 58-year-old woman is accused of shooting her mother to death at a senior living apartment complex in northwest Harris County last week.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said D'Juana Valien-Nwaokocha was arrested and charged in the death of her 81-year-old mother, Samaria "Sam" Bellows.

On Thursday, March 21, at about 7:30 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the Palisades of Inwood Apartments at 5800 W. Mount Houston Road after family members reported not hearing from Bellows.

Homicide investigators arrived at the scene and found Bellows dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to HCSO, Bellows lived alone at the complex. She was last known to be alive on the evening of March 20.

Gonzalez said Nwaokocha was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on Wednesday.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

