Clear Creek ISD mom plans to appeal school's action after fight involving her son

A mother said she's not happy how her son's school handled a recent fight between a group of students, including her son.

A mother said she's not happy how her son's school handled a recent fight between a group of students, including her son.

A mother said she's not happy how her son's school handled a recent fight between a group of students, including her son.

A mother said she's not happy how her son's school handled a recent fight between a group of students, including her son.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dickinson mother said she's not happy how her son's school handled a recent fight between a group of students, including her son.

Paula Williams said on Monday that her 14-year-old son contacted her in a panic. She claims a girl from her son's school was sending him threatening messages. She feels it was prompted by teen jealousy and relationships.

"He says, 'Mom I don't know what to do about this situation,'" Williams said.

She advised he stay away from the classmate and assumed that would be the end. But Williams claimed the next day, her son said the classmate arrived to school wearing a ski mask, and he felt something bad was about to happen.

"That told him something was off," Williams said.

Williams claims that's when the classmate started a fight with a number of students, including her son. Her son sharing it wasn't until the classmate hit him in the face that he hit back.

"I think he reacted the way I raised him to react. I always taught both of my boys that you don't ever start a fight, but you very well protect yourself if one happens." Williams said.

She said the school claimed to do an investigation, determined her son was a participant in a fight, and he, the classmate, and one other person were put in alternative school. Her son got 30 days.

"They're housing all three of them together in the same alternative school. That's not okay with me," Williams said.

Williams said she set an appointment to appeal the decision, hoping she can convince Clear Creek ISD they have the situation all wrong. She's also filed an incident report with Galveston Sheriff's Office, which ABC13 confirmed exists, but no other questions were answered. Next, she plans to press charges against the classmate.

ABC13 reached out to the district, which confirms a fight did happen but says they aren't able to share any details about what happened leading up to the fight, during or after.

Williams did send us multiple emails showing she and the principal of her son's school have discussed the incident at length and notes mom's displeasure with how things ended up.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.