Rice University speaks out in support of international students impacted by visa revocations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a trend we're seeing at universities across the country under Trump administration - international students having their visas revoked. That includes at colleges here in Houston.

Now, Rice University's president is speaking out.

According to ABC News, the international students that have had their status' changed were due to alleged violation of their student visas or green card conditions. This ranges from minor legal infractions to being part of protests and demonstrations. An ABC news report says since President Trump took office, as of March 27, more than 300 international students have had their visas revoked. School leadership says they're in constant communication with legal advisers so they stay on top of any changes to immigration law .

In response to the recent actions by the federal government, Rice University's president said in a statement:

Dear Rice community,

A defining, unwavering feature of this great university is its personalized commitment to all its students, and as Rice's president, I have no greater priority than their safety, care and overall well-being. Our international students are fundamental, vital, cherished members of the Rice community, and right now, they need our particular support during this period of national uncertainty about the persistence of a student visa.

Over the past few weeks, the federal government has, without giving prior notice, revoked hundreds of international student visas at universities across the country, and as of this afternoon, that includes three students and two recent graduates here at Rice. While there has been no federal immigration enforcement activity on the Rice campus, I know this news is unsettling for all of us; and it is especially surprising and distressing to students who had already obtained all the necessary permissions to fulfill their academic dreams in this country and at Rice.

As we absorb this challenge and other recent ones, I want to take a moment to explain how the university is and has been responding.

Rice continues to believe it can both follow the law and honor the long-held values that guide how we treat each other - and warmly welcome people of all backgrounds to the very international city of Houston. As always, these values are embedded in our name: Responsibility, Integrity, Community and Excellence. To those ends, university leadership is in personal, constant communication with legal, government and policy advisers so we can remain apprised of any changes in immigration law - and immigration enforcement - that affect our international students' experience. Within the bounds of the law, we are also doing all we can to support students who have been personally impacted. For example, we have made general legal resources (including live and Zoom information sessions, online FAQs, and recently published international travel and immigration guidance) available to guide students as they navigate general immigration and visa concerns they have. In addition, the specially trained staff in our Office of International Students and Scholars are directly communicating with affected students and others to answer their questions, identify resources and ensure their safety as they evaluate their next steps. Finally, if visa problems complicate a student's academic progress, Rice stands ready to identify other feasible ways a student can continue their progress toward a degree.

These members of the international community are a part of the Rice family, and we will safeguard their dignity and support their aspirations because that is what this difficult moment requires of a great university. This moment also calls for our campus community to supplement its culture of care with appropriate guidance so our international students do not face any additional, unintended immigration challenges. Please visit https://www.rice.edu/travelguidance for detailed information and guidance on issues that impact international members of our community and international travel, and for timely updates on student visa issues.

These sudden developments affect us, one and all. During these times and others, I urge you to take care of yourself and those around you by using the many campus resources, such as the counseling and mental health support, nutritionist services, and fitness opportunities available through our Wellbeing and Counseling Center and Recreation and Wellness Center. Please know that these offices work in close partnership with OISS to support international students, and staff in the Wellbeing and Counseling Center are ready and willing to join existing activities and events if their presence can be helpful - don't hesitate to reach out. Together, let us continue to show our compassion, solidarity and patience - and to extend the kindness and support that make Rice shine brightly in the face of our greatest challenges.

We will continue monitoring this situation closely and with great concern and will provide updates and resources as they become available.

With care and compassion,

Reginald DesRoches President, Rice University

The university is also offering legal resources. Rice isn't the only institution impacted. Leaders at the University of Houston say, a small number of international students have had their visas revoked as well.

