A state takeover could be coming to Harris County flood projects if a new bill passes

A bill in Austin is bringing hope to some flood victims in Harris County, and fear to others who worry would it would mean to projects in their communities.

A bill in Austin is bringing hope to some flood victims in Harris County, and fear to others who worry would it would mean to projects in their communities.

A bill in Austin is bringing hope to some flood victims in Harris County, and fear to others who worry would it would mean to projects in their communities.

A bill in Austin is bringing hope to some flood victims in Harris County, and fear to others who worry would it would mean to projects in their communities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bill in Austin is bringing hope to some flood victims in Harris County, and fear to others who worry would it would mean for projects in their communities.

Jennifer Coulter and her family know too well the impacts of floodwater.

"It's not a tragedy," Coulter explained. "Nobody's hurt. Everybody's safe and healthy, but it's a massive inconvenience."

Nearly eight years ago, Coulter's Kingwood home got two feet of water in it during Hurricane Harvey. Ever since, she fears what another storm will do.

But instead of concern, she has a sense of hope of what could be coming. "Something's got to change," Coulter said. "The current situation. The current system is not working."

Coulter was one of nearly 200 neighbors who wrote to state lawmakers about a bill that would change the Harris County Flood Control District. This week, a hearing took place.

If passed, it would allow the governor to appoint a board to oversee mitigation projects. The bill's author, State Rep. Dennis Paul (R-Houston) told lawmakers it's needed because of how county commissioners currently operate.

"It's using things like race for projects and not water," Paul explained. "We could have a board set up to make sure it's taking care of water instead of social issues to determine who gets what on projects." The bill only got a hearing in the Natural Resources Committee. It hasn't been voted out of committee.

During the hearing, Harris County Flood Control District leaders addressed lawmakers, as well as Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

The flood control district sent ABC13 a statement about the legislation.

"The Harris County Flood Control District appreciates the Legislature's continued focus on water and flood issues. While we understand the intent behind HB 2068, we have concerns about unintended consequences.

Our mission is, and will continue to be, delivering flood risk reduction to protect quality of life, safety, and economic resilience. We look forward to continued dialogue with our legislators, and remain committed to collaborating with stakeholders and policymakers to prioritize effective delivery of flood mitigation efforts for the communities we serve."

It's an item Judge Lina Hidalgo is watching too.

"I do not believe the state has the best interest of Harris County in mind," Hidalgo said. "They've shown that time and time again. They're not afraid to negatively impact the citizens, who are also their constituents."

It's a concern not just with local leaders, but some neighbors in lower-income communities as well. Fred Woods lives in northeast Houston.

On Thursday, he expressed frustration about the flood control district to county commissioners. While he's looking for answers, he fears a governor-appointed board would shy away from their neighborhoods.

"It would be better to leave it where it is," Woods explained. "It's closer to the people it needs to assist and improve and mostly help."

The bill's author said if passed, it would allow for a regional approach to flood projects. Commissioner Tom Ramsey said they already try to do this.

While he said Harris County has committed a billion to flood mitigation projects, he said it's much harder to get surrounding communities to spend that kind of money.

"Not to be critical, but really, when you want to form a single agency to oversee all the flood control issues in the region, everybody should bring something to the table," Ramsey said.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.