81-year-old woman found shot to death at NW Harris Co. senior apartment complex, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide investigators descended on a senior living apartment complex in northwest Harris County, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an 81-year-old woman was found dead Thursday evening.

According to Gonzalez's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, his office's crime scene investigators and homicide detectives responded to an apartment unit at 5800 W. Mount Houston Road.

Palisades of Inwood complex is located a mile from two Klein Independent School District campuses - Klein Intermediate and Nitsch Elementary schools.

Gonzalez said an older woman with an apparent gunshot wound was found dead.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately offer other details, including what exact evidence, like forced entry, led them to determine a homicide occurred.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was busy Thursday evening beyond the W. Mount Houston investigation. In a separate incident, the sheriff's office said it was looking into another killing involving a suspect accused of shooting a relative.

