49-year-old Houston fugitive wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Pablo Cesar Arenas-Caballero is accused of sexually abusing a child victim in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive between the months of June and August of 2016.
During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and detectives learned Arenas-Caballero was responsible, according to police.
Crime Stoppers describes Arenas-Caballero as a 49-year-old Hispanic male, between 5'7" and 6'0", 160-170 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities released three photos of Arenas-Caballero.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.