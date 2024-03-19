SkyEye video shows truck carrying glass overturned on train tracks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews were working to clear a crash after a truck hauling glass rolled over onto train tracks in northwest Houston Tuesday morning.

SkyEye flew over the scene along West Tidwell and Hempstead, which was closed in both directions.

It's unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

Police were contacting railroad officials to get all trains on that route to stop while they worked to clear the crash.

