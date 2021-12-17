traffic

Rollover crash involving 18-wheeler forces shutdown on Hwy 225 at Center Street

Big rig loses load of concrete in rollover crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler that lost a load of concrete in a rollover crash forced a shutdown Friday morning on Highway 225.

SkyEye video shows the big rig appeared to have crashed with a pickup truck on the inbound lanes near Center Street.

Some of the inbound mainlanes, as well as the feeder road, are closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to the massive amount of debris covering the lanes.



