18-wheeler crash causes significant backups on East Freeway near Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler overturned just after 1 a.m. Monday on I-10 at Thompson, causing a hazmat spill that's slowing down morning traffic.All lanes of the East Freeway were initially closed off to clean up the diesel fuel that spilled.Now, the westbound lanes remain closed, but traffic has started moving again in the eastbound lanes.The best alternate route is SH-146 over to SH-225.