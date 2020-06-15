Traffic

18-wheeler crash causes significant backups on East Freeway near Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler overturned just after 1 a.m. Monday on I-10 at Thompson, causing a hazmat spill that's slowing down morning traffic.

All lanes of the East Freeway were initially closed off to clean up the diesel fuel that spilled.

Now, the westbound lanes remain closed, but traffic has started moving again in the eastbound lanes.

The best alternate route is SH-146 over to SH-225.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonbaytownsemi crashhazmattruck crashfuel spilltraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 man killed when 3 people open fire at block party
Driver thrown into water during crash on Galveston Causeway
SPONSORED: Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
Man thrown from boat missing in Kemah
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
2 women sue Walmart after claiming racial discrimination
US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea
Show More
Big Shell Freedom Over Texas announcement expected today
Saharan dust travels off Africa coast into eastern Atlantic
Video: Good Samaritans rescue toddler in overturned SUV
Hot week ahead, but what's in store for Father's Day?
70-year-old mom of 4 graduates from Brazosport College
More TOP STORIES News