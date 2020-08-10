coronavirus texas

Harris County got 265 overcrowding complaints this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In just 24 hours, the Houston Fire Department says it received 64 complaints of overcrowding at bars and other Houston establishments.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) warned business owners who don't follow Gov. Greg Abbott's recent order will have their bar or restaurant shut down.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office for its most current overcrowding statistics.

According to spokesperson Racael Neutzler, as of Sunday at 8:30 p.m., the department received a total of 265 complaints of overcrowding.

Between Friday and Saturday, there were 186 complaints, with the majority being aimed at restaurants.

Since the governor's order, multiple establishments faced consequences, including having their liquor license suspended.

Videos surfaced showing people standing close together, violating social distancing rules and not wearing masks at Spire Nightclub in downtown Houston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had even created an accountability wall showing the businesses who violated Abbott's order.

According to its website, TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a threat to the public welfare.

The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension.

