Spire nightclub owner speaks out about recent TABC suspension

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Zach Truesdell doesn't want a fight. The owner of Spire tells CultureMap he isn't some rule breaker looking for a showdown with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission or Gov. Greg Abbott.

Truesdell says that he and his partners have accepted TABC's decision to suspend the club's liquor license.

Nightclub? Bar? Reception hall? The classification of this venue is what determines if they're truly violating Gov.Abbott's orders.



"We want to make it clear we're not here to fight the system," he says he told the commission. "If you tell us we cannot be open, we will not be open until you say we can be."

