Houston mayor adds Bombshells and Flava to COVID-19 'accountability wall'

Turner's COVID-19 Accountability Wall added popular spots Bombshells on Gulf Freeway and Flava on Richmond.
In Flava's case, video captured by ABC13 on July 12 showed a packed patio area and nearly every parking spot occupied. Flava's parking lot has been crowded almost every weekend, with the restaurant advertising that its patio is fully open.
According to Gov. Greg Abbott's order, restaurants must have 50 percent capacity for indoor dining, but can be 100 percent on the patio. A woman who answered the phone at Flava told ABC13 the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission's investigation is over, and the business is in full compliance.
The restaurant has been a sore spot for the fire marshal's office, which has visited the location 13 times since April 21. Other social media postings showed people sitting side by side in the patio, with no social distancing and few masks.
As for Bombshells, its TABC license was suspended for a month starting on July 12 for its violation.
Enforcement of Gov. Abbott's order has proved to be challenging for the Houston Fire Department and TABC. Fire Chief Samuel Pena said egregious violators are reported to the TABC, but the agency only rarely pulls liquor permits across the state.
The additions are being announced on the same day that the mayor is offering his update as his city continues to grapple with COVID-19. You can watch the live briefing in the video above.
In Turner's Houston, 986 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the city's total to 34,682 cases. Eleven new deaths brought the city's death toll to 315.
Turner also illustrated the virus' toll to city workers, announcing two municipal employees died within the last 24 hours.
We've also had a total 286 municipal employees, not including fire and police, test positive for #coronavirus.
Sadly, we add 11 deaths, increasing the city's total to 315.
