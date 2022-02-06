missing man

Coast Guard is in search of missing man who fell overboard shrimp boat in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell overboard a commercial shrimp vessel near Port Aransas on Sunday.

The 40-year-old was not wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard seven miles northeast of the Port Aransas jetties, according to the Coast Guard.

A helicopter and response boat crew launched a search for Michael Ramirez after they received a report around 7 a.m. stating the captain of the shrimp boat Lady Nora had slipped and fallen overboard.

Authorities said Ramirez is 6 feet tall and weights about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and boots.

Anyone with information should contact Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.
