KIPP East End HS teacher accused of recording sex acts with student at school, records allege

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former teacher at KIPP East End High School has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student, according to court documents.

Over Santiago Garcia Lopez, 25, has been charged with improper relationship with a student and sexual performance by a child, which are both felonies.

Court records state the relationship lasted several months, and the teacher and student "recorded their sexual intercourse acts, which occurred at the school and the defendant's residence."

Garcia Lopez was arrested Tuesday. He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, when a hearing officer set bond at $100,000 for each charge.

KIPP told ABC13 it became aware of the misconduct toward the end of last school year, and that Garcia Lopez had already been fired for unrelated reasons.

The school would not disclose those reasons, but Garcia Lopez was facing a misdemeanor DWI charge in Hidalgo County, according to online records.

"School leadership contacted the student's family, Child Protective Services and the Houston Police Department immediately upon learning of the allegations," the school said in a statement. "We are working to support our students and staff through this difficult time."

Garcia Lopez's LinkedIn page shows he was the Senior Director of Career and Technical Education at KIPP East End High School. In court, his public defender said he was currently working as a political consultant.

A different Linkedin page said he works for the Pervez Agwan campaign in Agwan's bid for the Texas District 7 U.S. Congressional seat next year.

When contacted by ABC13, the campaign responded, "We are shocked and saddened by Garcia's arrest. He is no longer associated with the campaign in any way and we have terminated his employment."

Garcia Lopez remains in jail. His bond conditions prohibit him from going near schools, parks, daycare facilities, or anywhere children might be.

He is due back in court Thursday morning.

KIPP disclosed this full statement regarding the arrest:

The safety of our students and staff is the utmost priority at KIPP Texas Public Schools. Toward the end of last school year, school leadership at KIPP East End High School was made aware of alleged sexual misconduct between a former teacher and a KIPP student. The former teacher had been terminated for unrelated reasons before the report of the alleged sexual misconduct.

School leadership contacted the student's family, Child Protective Services, and the Houston Police Department immediately upon learning of the allegation. The former employee was arrested yesterday, and we will continue cooperating with law enforcement.

We are working to support our students and staff through this difficult time. Our priority remains their well-being.

