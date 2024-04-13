Former Klein ISD teacher allegedly groomed runaway into prostitution ring, search warrant reveals

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-page search warrant reveals new details in the shocking case involving a now-former Klein ISD teacher accused of running a prostitution ring with her son.

Kedria M. Grigsby, 42, is charged with three counts each of compelling prostitution of someone under 18 and sex trafficking a child. She was arrested inside her classroom on Monday, and her phone was seized.

A newly-released search warrant details an alleged mother-son ring and the horror the trafficking victims felt trapped in.

One mother told investigators her 18-year-old daughter was groomed and held against her will at Grigsby's home. She said her daughter endured beatings for six months and that she believed Grigsby recruited as many as eight girls from her job at Klein Cain High School to work for her and her son, Roger Magee. The warrant also said the teen called Grigsby "stepmom."

Magee, 21, was arrested and charged in November 2022 after another teen, a runaway, made an outcry to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies at a hotel on FM-1960 in north Harris County and said she was being trafficked for sex. She told deputies Magee was her pimp.

A year and a half later, HCSO said further investigation revealed Grigsby helped run the enterprise.

Klein ISD said she has been relieved of her job and will never work in the district again. She worked at Klein Cain since 2019 as a cosmetology teacher and passed a background check, the district said.

According to the search warrant, Grigsby booked the hotel rooms. Investigators believe she received payments to CashApp and Zelle for the transactions and that her son used her car to transport the victims.

Since Grigsby's arrest, district officials have responded to criticism that they were aware of the allegations before the teacher's arrest. The district vehemently denies that claim. The superintendent and police chief have sent out several communications to parents. The latest message includes the strongest language: "We are disgusted."

Grigsby remains in the Harris County jail on a $750,000 bond.

Full statement from Dr. Jenny McGown, Klein ISD Superintendent, and Chief Marlon Runnels, Klein Police Department:

This week, the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested now-former Klein Cain cosmetology teacher Kedria Grigsby for felony charges of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution. Like you, we are parents with children who attend Klein ISD schools, and we are disgusted. The reprehensible behavior of this individual is not representative of the over 7,500 remarkable employees in our Klein Family who work tirelessly every day to educate our children. The district communicated directly with our Klein Cain parents throughout this week. We felt it was important to communicate with all Klein ISD families regarding this serious matter that jeopardizes our trust as parents. First, let us be clear: any behavior harming children is deplorable, and we will always fully cooperate with our many law enforcement partners to ensure anyone committing such acts is brought to justice. This individual will not return to Klein Cain or any Klein ISD school in any capacity, and we will continue to thoroughly investigate and prosecute any individual who betrays the trust of our students, families, and community. We have heard concerns that some in our community are spreading misinformation that Klein ISD knew that Kedria Grigsby was committing these heinous crimes. This is completely false. The facts in this ongoing investigation are the following:

In February 2023, an individual notified human resources that they had a report in Harris County related to Kedria Grigsby.

Upon receiving this information and as part of our immediate investigation into the allegation, our Klein ISD Police Department contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office with the case number provided to us by the individual. The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported back to us that Kedria Grigsby was not a suspect.

The district received no other allegations or reports of criminal activities related to Kedria Grigsby until this Monday, April 8, 2024, when the Harris County Sheriff's Department contacted our police department regarding charges and a pending arrest.

That same day, the Klein Police Department immediately apprehended Kedria Grigsby and assisted the Harris County Sheriff's Office with her arrest.

Every potential employee must pass multiple background checks before being hired. We also work with the Texas Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies on alerts any time a district employee is arrested or charged with a crime, and we continually monitor educators' certifications for actions taken by the Texas Education Agency. When allegations are made regarding an individual, we fully investigate, working with outside legal counsel and law enforcement to thoroughly determine the facts and evidence of the allegations. Kedria Grigsby continued to have a clear background check and clear criminal record until she was arrested on Monday, April 8, 2024. We will continue working with the Harris County Sheriff's Office in their ongoing investigation, and we implore the criminal justice system to take every appropriate action to protect our children. Parents, please talk to your children about this, and if you have any information to share, please report it to the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (346) 286-4646. The criminal actions of one individual will not define who we are in Klein ISD or overshadow all of the amazing things that our students, teachers, and staff accomplish across our school district every day. We remain proud to send our children to our schools and to be part of this community.

