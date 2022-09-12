Surveillance video shows thieves wanted for robbing optometrist office in southwest Houston

Police just released video of the alleged robbery that happened nearly a month ago in southwest Houston. This pair has also been connected to a Sept. 2 incident at an eye care store on San Felipe.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An optometrist office in Meyerland was robbed nearly a month ago, and the Houston Police Department just released surveillance video of the wanted men.

The alleged robbery happened back on Aug. 18 in the 4700 block of Beechnut.

One of the men remained at the door while the second suspect approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money, according to Houston police.

The employees complied with the suspect and handed him the money from the cash drawer. Video shows both suspects then run outside, get into a black four-door sedan, and leave the location.

Police said this case is believed to be related to another aggravated robbery that occurred on Sept. 2 at an eye care store in the 5800 block of San Felipe.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man that stands at about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, white pants, black shoes and glasses.

The only description police gave on the other suspect is that he is a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and red slides.

If you know any information regarding this incident or who the suspects may be, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.