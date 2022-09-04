Armed men steal over $50K worth of frames at eyewear store in Tanglewood, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for three men after they allegedly robbed an eyewear store while holding the owner, employees, and customers at gunpoint, according to police.

"I'm just really shaken up," owner of ProOptix Eye Care Sana Malik said.

A terrifying five minutes for Malik was all caught on camera.

She said the armed robbery on Friday afternoon started when one suspect asked to look at a pair of Gucci frames.

"He walked over to the optician and the optician took him over to where the Gucci's were and as he walked him over there, he pulled out a gun to his back," Malik said.

Customers and employees then got on the floor, Malik recalled.

"He kept asking where the cash was and I told him we don't really carry cash here," Malik said. "I told him he could take whatever he wanted and they just started grabbing frames."

Malik said she was afraid she could've lost her life.

"My front desk receptionist and me, we both have kids. So, we were both pretty terrified and just kind of holding each other," she said. "It was very scary."

She believes the armed robbers got away with close to $50,000 worth of glasses.

This isn't the first time thieves have hit the store, according to the owner.

In August, someone reportedly broke in overnight, stealing about $30,000 worth of merchandise.

"I would've never expected this," Malik said. "We are in a really good area and it's really unbelievable that it would happen here to us, but it did."

While police are looking for the gunmen, Malik has a message for all business owners.

"I just want people to be aware of what's happening in the city right now. There's just so much crime and honestly, you just don't feel safe anywhere anymore," Malik said.

If you have any information about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.