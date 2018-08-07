Opinion mixed as 19 metal detectors delivered to Santa Fe schools

SCHOOL SAFETY

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Students attending Santa Fe ISD schools will have metal detectors in place when classes start on Aug. 20.

Nineteen metal detectors were delivered to the school on Tuesday. According to the superintendent, there will be nine detectors at the high school, six at the junior high school, and four at the district's two elementary schools.

Garrett Metal Detectors and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick donated the equipment to increase safety after a school shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13.

Many students said the metal detectors make them feel better about going back to school.

"To be honest, I told my mom that I don't want to go back to school," said student Leilani Gomez. "She was like, 'They put metal detectors,' and I was like, 'Okay, that makes me feel a little better.'"

"It's sad that it had to happen already," said senior Bailey Click,"but at least they're doing something."

She and others hope the new metal detectors will be monitored all day.

"Because that boy didn't come in until later that day. He didn't come in, in the morning," explained Click.

"I think evil will always find a way when evil wants to do something," said parent Ginger Chandler. "Guns may stop a small bit of the problem, but the problem is there's no parenting at home."

