unemployment

Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout

Schlumberger is cutting more than 21,000 jobs as the global coronavirus pandemic quashes demand for energy and oil prices are routed.

The company will pay more than $1 billion in severance benefits.

The job cuts announced Friday, about a quarter of its entire workforce, puts the number of people employed by the world's largest oilfield services company close to where it was at the start of the oil and gas fracking boom that upended global energy markets and put the U.S. on top.

SEE ALSO: Oil and gas experts believe more layoffs could happen soon due to pandemic

Chesapeake Energy, a pioneer in fracking, sought bankruptcy protection last month.

"This has probably been the most challenging quarter in past decades," said CEO Olivier Le Peuch.

Crude prices have dropped 33% this year, and natural gas has fallen 17%, as much of the world took shelter from the coronavirus.

Almost all major users of energy have been crippled because of the lockdown. On Thursday, American Airlines posted a loss of more than $2 billion, and Southwest Airlines said it lost $915 million. That pushed the combined second-quarter loss of the nation's four biggest airlines to more than $10 billion.

Schlumberger Ltd. said in a regulatory filing Friday that vast majority of the severance charge is expected to be paid out during the second half of the year.

The company said Friday that second quarter revenue plunged 35% and it lost $3.43 billion.

PREVIOUS STORIES:


Schlumberger cutting jobs in Houston, closing 2 facilities
EMBED More News Videos

Schlumberger says they will be shutting down both facilities in Kennedy and Corpus Christi.



Houston Schlumberger location furloughs employees and cuts executive salaries
EMBED More News Videos

Schlumberger joined Halliburton and other major industrial players in the Houston area to make cuts during the pandemic crisis.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscoronavirus texasoilcoronavirus pandemicpandemicu.s. & worldunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Poll: 1/2 of workers laid off during pandemic believe job are lost
1.4 million seek jobless aid, first increase since March
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
Here's how you can land a job in the Katy and Fulshear area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hanna track shifting south, Houston still impacted
Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Turner to hold COVID-19 briefing
Chinese Consulate packs up ahead of afternoon closure deadline
Rainbands from Hanna to reach Houston later today
Astros return with opening game against Mariners
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircrafts
Here's a recap of the news you need for Friday, July 24
Show More
Where to get tested for COVID-19 for FREE in Houston area
Weekend freeway closures limited for weather
Remembering: The 1974 Huntsville prison siege
26-day-old baby who died tests positive for COVID-19
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
More TOP STORIES News