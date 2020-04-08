Houston Schlumberger location furloughs employees and cuts executive salaries

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Schlumberger is the latest Houston-area oil company to furlough employees due to the economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.The company told ABC13 it will be instituting furlough programs, modifying work schedules, and will voluntarily cut executive salaries by 20 percent.The announcement comes after Halliburton announced at least 600 employees will be laid off in Texas and Oklahoma.At least 350 jobs will be cut in Oklahoma, according to a filing with the Oklahoma Workforce Development Office.In Texas, the state was notified that cuts will affect a total of 275 employees at two locations.Fellow oil and gas companies sent ABC13 the following statements regarding employee layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts: