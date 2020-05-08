Coronavirus

Schlumberger cutting jobs in Houston, closing 2 facilities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After already furloughing employees, modifying work schedules, and voluntarily cutting executive salaries, Schlumberger is cutting jobs in Houston and shutting down two facilities in Texas.

The company said on Thursday its reducing its workforce in the city and will be closing both its Cameron facilities in Kennedy and Corpus Christi, Texas.

"The world is going through an unprecedented global health and economic crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic," said the company in a statement. "The effect of this crisis on the oil and gas industry was amplified by a battle for market share between the world's largest oil producers. This combination has created shocks in both oil supply and demand, resulting in the most challenging environment for the industry in many decades. As a direct result of this environment, much of our operational capacity is unneeded, and some of our facilities are underutilized."

The exact number of jobs that will be cut was not immediately released. Schlumberger said the changes are expected to happen over the next couple of months.

"We understand the impact on our employees and the local community," read the statement. "Our top priority is the safety of our employees, contractors and customers."

This comes one day after Houston-based Halliburton said it is letting go about 1,000 workers at its corporate headquarters.

On Wednesday, Halliburton confirmed to ABC13 it is issuing the layoffs "because of the unforeseeable, dramatic business downturn caused by the Coronavirus and unprecedented commodity price decline."

Early last month, the company announced layoffs of at least 600 employees across Texas and Oklahoma. In Texas, the state was notified that cuts will affect a total of 275 employees at two locations.

READ MORE: 1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustontexas newscoronavirus helplost moneycoronaviruscoronavirus texasschlumbergerlayoffcovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Sports venue files restraining order after being shut down
Couple beats COVID-19 at 96 at 88 years old!
Houston Symphony starts 'Living Room Recital' series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Man accused of 3 murders committed in 45 minutes
Houston Texans face Chiefs in 2020 opener
Vintage aircraft flyover for Houston moved to Mother's Day
Stinging caterpillar season has arrived in Texas
Houston to increase testing and contact tracing
ABC13 town hall on COVID-19 and Communities of Color
Show More
Sports venue files restraining order after being shut down
Job search requirements could be restored as Texas reopens
2nd Harris Co. Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Houston company testing drug to protect against COVID-19
Houston jobless total jumped 10 times its average in April
More TOP STORIES News