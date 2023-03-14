This exact program helped hundreds of thousands of Texans pay their rent and utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the state is restarting the program with $96 million.

What you need to do to receive rental assistance from Texas' relief program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The process for some much-needed help for people struggling to pay their rent or their utility bills is happening on Tuesday.

Texas Rent Relief program will start taking applications at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This exact program helped hundreds of thousands of Texans pay their rent and utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic. The state is restarting the program with $96 million, and it will probably be the last time this help is made available.

Here is what you need to do to receive assistance.

Submit your application at the Texas Rent Relief website.

Create an account and you will be asked to provide financial information.

If you need assistance, call 833-989-7368.

The money can be used for past due rent or future rent, and it can be used for past due utility bills or future utility bills. State officials say the money will help keep people in their homes.

"We are seeing evictions rise to levels they were before COVID. The economy is good. We have good employment, but there are always people that are struggling. Different industries have had layoffs," Bobby Wilkinson with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, said.

You have two weeks to get your application in, so if there are issues with the website, you have plenty of time. The application closes on March 28.

This money is for those on unemployment, or otherwise impacted during the pandemic. If you received help in the past, you can apply again.

