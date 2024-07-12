If Beryl impacted your ability to work, disaster unemployment benefits could soon be on the way

The Texas Workforce Commission says help could be on the way for those whose paychecks were impacted by the storm.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If Hurricane Beryl impacted your paycheck, you may qualify for disaster unemployment benefits.

IMPACTED BY BERYL? THE STATE WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU

Hurricane Beryl did not make the start of the work week easy. The Category 1 storm made landfall early Monday morning.

Beryl flooded streets, knocked out power, and damaged structures, preventing some people from working.

Before the disaster unemployment benefits could come, the state needed to hear from people first.

"Meeting the damage threshold requires us to have at least 800 households in the area that were impacted by the storm," Workforce Solutions Executive Director Juliet Stipeche said.

The state created a website where those who were impacted could fill out the form. However, it doesn't mean you will get unemployment benefits; it could help bring benefits to the area for all kinds of workers.

"Self-employed workers as well," Stipeche explained. "It's for individuals. You will indicate the type of work that you have, and it'll be part of the application process."

On Friday night, the Texas Workforce Commission announced the federal government approved individual assistance.

DISASTER BENEFITS ARE APPROVED, HERE'S WHO WOULD QUALIFY

On Friday, TWC said people could start to apply for the disaster unemployment benefits. Here's who qualifies:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits or do not qualify for unemployment benefits;

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household;

Were unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.

To apply, you can call TWC at (800) 939-6631 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 9, 2024.

The Texas Workforce Commission said you can also apply online.

In order to qualify you have to be a worker in Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Wharton Counties.

THERE ARE DISASTER BENEFITS AVAILABLE FOR WORKERS IMPACTED BY EARLIER WEATHER EVENTS

There are disaster benefits from weather events earlier this year. If you were impacted by flooding in April or the severe wind event in May and live in Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Liberty, Polk, or Waller counties, you may qualify.

The Texas Workforce Commission has extended the deadline to apply until Aug. 15.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and