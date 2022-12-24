1 dead, multiple injuries reported in 50-car Ohio turnpike crash

There was a 50-car pile-up on the Ohio turnpike in Sandusky County Friday. One person died, and multiple injuries were reported.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio -- At least one person is dead in a series of winter weather-related crashes that have snarled the Ohio turnpike.

The fatality happened in Sandusky County, which is between Toledo and Cleveland, WTVG reported.

Multiple injuries have also been reported, and authorities say heavy winds and snow are at least partly to blame.

About 50 vehicles have been involved in the crashes.

Officials are using buses to take stranded travelers to shelters where they can stay warm.

The turnpike -- also known as Interstate 80 -- is closed in both directions for an almost 20-mile stretch.