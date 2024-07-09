HPD officer shot amid city's recovery from Beryl, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department officer was injured after shots were fired Monday, the same day Beryl made its way into the city, in northwest Houston, according to investigators.

The department told ABC13 that officers responded to a call about a man assaulting a disabled elderly couple at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Hollister Street at about 8 p.m.

Officers said the suspect and the couple may or may not be relatives.

Once at the complex, as officers moved in on the suspect, HPD said they heard someone yell out that the man had a gun. The officers commanded that the suspect drop his weapon, and that's when the man fired shots in their direction.

As a result, one of the officers was hit in the upper thigh.

The Houston police officers reportedly did not fire back, but an investigation is still ongoing.

The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

As for the injured officer, HPD said he was taken to Memorial Hermann and is stable.

"Our job is to protect people, keep everyone safe, try to get everyone home safely. It's been difficult, to be hit by a hurricane, more impactful than anticipated," acting HPD Chief Larry Satterwhite said.