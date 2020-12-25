Deputy shoots and kills suspect in north Harris County, HCSO says

Officer-Involved Shooting 5000 blk of Aldine Bender: One adult male has been confirmed on scene. No injuries to the deputy. pic.twitter.com/wquzR53ve7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting Christmas morning in north Harris County.The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Friday on Aldine Bender near Sequoia Bend, which is near the Eastex Freeway and the Beltway.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the male suspect died in the shooting and no deputies were hurt.The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unclear at this time.ABC13 reporter TJ Parker is headed to the scene, come back to this post for updates.