officer involved shooting

Deputy shoots and kills suspect in north Harris County, HCSO says

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting Christmas morning in north Harris County.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Friday on Aldine Bender near Sequoia Bend, which is near the Eastex Freeway and the Beltway.



According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the male suspect died in the shooting and no deputies were hurt.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

ABC13 reporter TJ Parker is headed to the scene, come back to this post for updates.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydeadly shootingfatal shootingofficer involved shootingshootingman shotman killedharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Person of interest wanted in officer's death, records show
4 Pasadena officers shoot and kill armed car thief
Vehicles hit by bullets in Katy Freeway road rage gunfight
Independent autopsy of man shot by La Marque PD released
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home explosion shakes Hempstead neighborhood awake
Less wind and warmer temps for Christmas Day
Chinese restaurants preparing for busiest day: Christmas
Unemployed mom receives multiple job offers
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Bar attack suspect captured, charged with assault
Man fatally shot near gas station in Spring
Show More
Person who worked sick likely behind 2 separate virus outbreaks
Record volume, COVID-19 contribute to Christmas mail delays
Fewer residents leaving senior living facilities this Christmas
Netflix isn't giving you free subscription due to COVID-19
Churches get creative with pandemic Christmas services
More TOP STORIES News