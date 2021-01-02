Sergeant dead after motorcycle-involved accident in Pearland, sheriff says

I’m taking a detour. Just informed than one of our deputies, possibly off-duty, may have been involved in a major crash. Please pray for him. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2021

Preliminary info: an off-duty @HCSO Sgt had completed a funeral motorcycle-escort and was on his way home when he was involved in a collision in the Pearland area. #HouNews #lesm https://t.co/XjZBFoylpZ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2021

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has reportedly died after he was involved in an accident while driving his patrol motorcycle in Pearland on Saturday.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that he took an immediate detour to the scene at Shadow Creek Parkway and Kingsley Drive after hearing of the incident.He later wrote that the sergeant was headed home after serving as a funeral escort early Saturday morning when the fatal accident happened. Gonzalez went on to ask the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.The department has yet to identify the sergeant, but said he died after being transported to Hermann Texas Medical Center.The other driver was reportedly in a SUV at the time. As of now, police say they are unsure of what caused the crash however, suspicion of intoxication from the other driver has been ruled out.Pearland police department are investigating.