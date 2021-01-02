Sergeant dead after motorcycle-involved accident in Pearland, sheriff says

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has reportedly died after he was involved in an accident while driving his patrol motorcycle in Pearland on Saturday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that he took an immediate detour to the scene at Shadow Creek Parkway and Kingsley Drive after hearing of the incident.



He later wrote that the sergeant was headed home after serving as a funeral escort early Saturday morning when the fatal accident happened. Gonzalez went on to ask the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.



The department has yet to identify the sergeant, but said he died after being transported to Hermann Texas Medical Center.

The other driver was reportedly in a SUV at the time. As of now, police say they are unsure of what caused the crash however, suspicion of intoxication from the other driver has been ruled out.

Pearland police department are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston police departmentmotorcycle accidentaccidentmotorcycles
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and abducted from NW Harris Co. apartment
At least 1 dead after north Houston shooting report
Houston's public COVID-19 vaccine clinic reaches capacity
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
Middle school teacher dies, likely of COVID-19, over holiday break
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2K relief fails
Ted Cruz plans objection to Electoral College certification
Show More
UT fires head coach Tom Herman
Snow strands travelers for 14 hours on west Texas interstate
Clear and cool start to Saturday on tap
Man fatally shot in southeast Houston in first homicide of 2021
HPD officer injured in East Freeway crash
More TOP STORIES News