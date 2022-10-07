2 former caregivers charged after 87-year-old man abused at Texas City nursing home

Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, are charged with injury to the elderly after the abuse was caught on camera at a Texas City facility.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two former nursing home workers in Texas City have been charged after a grandfather was seen on video being abused, allegedly by those women.

Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, are charged with injury to the elderly, a second-degree felony in Texas.

Cooper and Johnson turned themselves into the Galveston County Jail on Thursday evening.

Both women have been given bonds of $100,000 each.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas City PD launches investigation into nursing home at center of elderly abuse video

On Monday, the grandfather's family spoke exclusively to ABC13.

The alleged incident happened Sunday evening at about 5 p.m. at Solidago Health and Rehabilitation in the 1700 block of North Logan.

The man's granddaughter, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, said the facility called her family to tell them the 87-year-old had fallen out of bed.

That's not what she saw when she looked at the video from a camera her family had installed in his room.

She said he actually slipped out of his bed, and was then abused by two workers at the facility.

"I was furious for a second. I had time to cool off, and I was just speechless," she said. "I know it does happen, but I didn't think it would happen to my grandfather."

She added that the family had a camera installed in his room due to previous incidents with the staff at Solidago Health and Rehabilitation.

The name of the facility was previously The Resort at Texas City, but administrators told Eyewitness News it's been known as Solidago Health and Rehabilitation for the last year.

They sent ABC13 the following statement in response to the video:

"The health and safety of our residents remains our first priority. Our thoughts are with the resident and the family. Solidago Health and Rehabilitation enforces strict policies prohibiting patient abuse. Prompt action has been taken to ensure our residents are safe. Any violations of the abuse policy are reported to the appropriate agencies and legal authorities and the facility works closely with those agencies."

MORE: 'Texas is a state where it is dangerous to be old,' expert says in wake of Texas City home abuse

The man's family filed a police report. During the investigation, authorities obtained arrest warrants for Cooper and Johnson.

The grandfather at the center of this video is still in the hospital with bruised eyes and other injuries, and his family said his time at Solidago is over following Sunday's incident.

"He's going to be transferred," his granddaughter said.

The investigation is ongoing, Texas City police said.