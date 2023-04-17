Houston police are searching for four men in a white Chevy Tahoe after the shooting. Investigators said one suspect had a pistol and another had a shotgun.

2 men shot 1 hour after they were robbed at gunpoint by 4 men in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are working to find a group of suspects accused of shooting and robbing two men in northwest Houston.

Houston police said it happened in the 11600 block of Kilburn Road near Wirt Road and Kempwood Drive around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

About an hour before the shooting, investigators said the two men were standing in the street when a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up and four men got out and robbed them at gunpoint.

HPD said one suspect had a pistol and another suspect had a shotgun.

Police said the suspects left but came back an hour later, and that's when the shots were fired.

"They left the location. About an hour later, the same Tahoe came back and a male got out of the vehicle and started shooting, striking both victims and then fleeing the location," Lt. J.P Horelica said.

Investigators said a man in his 40s was shot in the upper chest and a man in his 20s was shot in the leg. Both men are expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the Tahoe or suspects is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.