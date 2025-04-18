School funding and voucher bills clear Texas House, but Senate approval is still needed

Two education bills passed the House this week, but there are still hurdles to clear before they become law.

Two education bills passed the House this week, but there are still hurdles to clear before they become law.

Two education bills passed the House this week, but there are still hurdles to clear before they become law.

Two education bills passed the House this week, but there are still hurdles to clear before they become law.

Houston, Texas (KTRK) -- Two education bills passed the House this week, but there are still hurdles to clear before they become law.

Teacher candidates from across the Houston area came together at this job fair in Gulfton on Thursday. It's a career, they say, that they're interested in to help mold young minds.

But some are wondering if bills in Austin could impact their careers.

"The idea of vouchers makes it seem a bit commercial, doesn't it?" Ansonia Jones explained. "Paying people to educate your child when it's something that should be open to everyone."

"I grew up in public school," Jasmine Morris said. "I never got the chance to be in a private school or charter school. So, it's nice to know my kids could have that opportunity."

On Thursday, the House passed two education bills. One would boost public schools by nearly $8 billion.

It would increase teacher pay and special education funding. Democrats argue it's not enough, especially since Gov. Greg Abbott didn't increase funding two years ago after a voucher bill stalled.

The education bill now heads to the Senate. When it comes to the voucher bill, it's different from two years ago.

"The Senate bill and the House bill, while not identical, are pretty close together," Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said. "So, it shouldn't be too tough for the Senate and the House conferees, a group of Senators and a group of House members, to work together to work up a compromise."

The Senate passed its voucher version earlier this year, and the House just gave approval on Thursday.

There are differences between the two bills.

While the Senate's version gives $10,000 per student to use on private schools, the House bill bases the amount on a funding formula, which could make that total even higher.

A big difference is how much to give students with disabilities: The House wants to give $30,000 per student, while the Senate's version is $11,500.

The House version bases the amount on a funding formula, which could make that total even higher.

If demand exceeds the budget, the Senate's version would make 80% of the allocated budget income based. The House wants it to be 100%.

A big difference is how much to give students with disabilities. The House wants to give $30,000 per student, while the Senate's version is $11,500.

"The Senate has an option to either approve this current option and send it to Gov. Abbott, which is unlikely, or more likely, they're going to say, 'No, we don't like this version, we're going to ask for a conference committee,'" Jones explained.

If lawmakers decide to work on a compromise bill, you won't know what happens until a deal is reached, as they work in private in these situations.

If a deal is reached, though, the bill will become public, and lawmakers will debate it in each chamber before a vote takes place.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.