North Shore defeats Duncanville 17-10 to claim 3rd Texas championship title in 4 years

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- North Shore High School won its third Texas 6A Division 1 championship title game today in the last four years.The Mustangs defeated Duncanville 17-10 Saturday evening, and ABC13 sports producer Joe Gleason was there covering it all.The game was a rematch from the 2018 and 2019 state championships. Both were won by the Mustangs.In 2018, the game winner came as time ran out and Ajani Carter came down with a Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis.The Mustangs told ABC13 earlier this week that this is a different year with different players.