high school football

North Shore defeats Duncanville 17-10 to claim 3rd Texas championship title in 4 years

By Joseph Gleason
EMBED <>More Videos

North Shore looks to win 3rd state championship title in 4 years

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- North Shore High School won its third Texas 6A Division 1 championship title game today in the last four years.

The Mustangs defeated Duncanville 17-10 Saturday evening, and ABC13 sports producer Joe Gleason was there covering it all.

The game was a rematch from the 2018 and 2019 state championships. Both were won by the Mustangs.

In 2018, the game winner came as time ran out and Ajani Carter came down with a Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis.

The Mustangs told ABC13 earlier this week that this is a different year with different players.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshigh schoolsportshigh school football
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Paetow HS football wins 1st UIL state championship game
No. 1 high school football recruit shocks on signing day
Sign then state: An unforgettable week at North Shore High School
Dave Campbell, legendary sportswriter, dies at 96
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Family of murdered woman pushes for new law on handling remains
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
1 killed and 2 injured in attempted robbery, HPD says
Thieves run off with holiday bonuses from Houston restaurant
Show More
Thief runs off with gunshot victim's custom wheelchair
Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Texans star gives moms and kids a Christmas they'll never forget
At least 2 killed in Fulshear-area plane crash
More TOP STORIES News