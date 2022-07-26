Crews contain fire at an apartment in north Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters contained flames that damaged an apartment complex in north Houston late Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Fire Department.

At about 6:20 p.m., crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building near 13030 North Borough.

HFD said firefighters were performing an offensive attack on the flames that damaged 25 units in the building.

Crews successfully contained the fire, but urge drivers to avoid the area.

There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.