1-year-old killed, 3 siblings hurt after vehicle flipped multiple times in ejection crash on I-45

HOUSTON Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old was killed in a rollover crash on the North Freeway overnight, and three other children who were inside the car are in the hospital.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes in the 8400 block of I-45 near Veteran's Memorial around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The North Freeway was closed for several hours overnight as crews worked to clear the crash.

Video from the scene shows a black Honda crossover smashed up and surrounded by debris.

A witness told Houston police the Honda somehow lost control, slammed into the sidewall of the freeway, then flipped several times.

Inside the car were seven people total -- four children who are all siblings, two adult passengers, and the adult male driver.

Two of the children and one adult were ejected from the car, according to HPD. A 1-year-old was killed, and a 3-year-old and one adult are in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators said the two other children -- a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old -- have minor injuries.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.

"We have a DRE and a DWI unit out here conducting field sobriety tests, doing that aspect of the investigation," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "At this time, it's too early in the investigation to know if anybody was intoxicated or not, but we have to check all angles."

Investigators said none of the children were properly restrained. There was reportedly one car seat inside the vehicle, but it was in the trunk.

