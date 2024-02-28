Officials say 1-year-old Noah Johnson has a serious health condition and is in need of medication.

Mother of missing 1-year-old from Houston area spotted at Walmart in Kansas City, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued in Missouri for a missing 1-year-old boy from Houston.

Investigators say Noah Mi'aani Jah-sae Johnson's mother was spotted at a Walmart in Kansas City on Monday. Law enforcement previously said they believed the boy had family in Kansas City.

Kamilah Antoinette Johnson, 38, is accused of kidnapping him from the Clear Lake area on Feb. 6. A Texas statewide Amber Alert was issued, but was later discontinued on Feb. 16. Still, a Harris County Amber Alert remained in effect.

Officials say the boy has a serious health condition and is in need of medication.

The alert originally went out after the child was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at about 3 p.m. in the 11400 block of Space Center Boulevard.

Law enforcement reportedly tried to pick up the child at a location after an emergency court order. However, he wasn't there, and they learned that Noah's mother had been seen loading up her vehicle and leaving.

According to the latest details from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Noah is described as a Black boy, 26 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy shirt and pants with a flower pattern, and his hair was reportedly braided in cornrows.

Johnson is described as a Black woman, 5' 4", 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Details about what she was last seen wearing were not available.

She's reportedly driving a white 2007 GMC Yukon, Texas license plate STM-7097.

Anyone with information concerning Noah Johnson's whereabouts should contact the Harris County Precinct 8 Constables Office at 281-488-4040 or 911.