Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old last seen Tuesday near Clear Lake

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a baby boy who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. They say the 1-year-old needs immediate medical attention.

Noah Mi'aani Jah-sae Johnson was last seen at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 11400 block of Space Center Boulevard. According to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office, CPS was notified by doctors that Noah isn't receiving medical care and medication that he's required to take.

When deputies tried to pick up the child, he wasn't there, and they learned that Noah's mother had been seen loading up her vehicle and leaving.

Noah is 2 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and flower print pants.

Noah is believed to be with his mother, 38-year-old Kamilah Antoinette Johnson, and traveling in a white 2007 GMC Yukon, Texas license plate STM-7097. Johnson is 5'4" inches tall and 170 pounds.

Authorities have reached out to Noah's grandmother, who hasn't seen or heard from her daughter and grandson.

Officials declined to elaborate on the missing little boy's medical condition, other than to say that he has been in and out of the hospital and requires medication.

Anyone with information concerning Noah Johnson's whereabouts should contact the Harris County Precinct 8 Constables Office at 281-488-4040