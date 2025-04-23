Rockets remain confident ahead of must-win Game 2 against Warriors: 'Our spirits are high'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "We played a 'C game' probably offensively. We were four points away with two and a half (minutes) to go," Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said.

That declaration from Udoka drives his team's mentality heading into Wednesday's must-win Game 2 at Toyota Center. The Rockets looked at their mistakes on tape and understood they played poorly in many areas against Golden State in the disappointing Game 1 loss. But Houston still had a chance to win.

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet helped the Toronto Raptors win the NBA title in 2019.

He sums up the Rockets' playoff approach with this, "You want to play your game. But you've still got to play your good game."

Far too often on Sunday, the Rockets didn't play their "good game" with a season-low 85 points. 17 turnovers hurt the Rockets, and the Warriors turned those mistakes into 25 points. VanVleet and Jalen Green combined to make just 7 of 34 shots from the field. That figure must improve for the Rockets to make this a competitive series in their first playoff appearance in five seasons.

Forward Dillon Brooks believes in the Rockets and their chances to get back into the series with a win on Wednesday.

"Our spirits are still high, knowing that we could have won the game on two possessions," Brooks said.

Brooks and the rest of his teammates know they have to find a way to slow down Steph Curry. The Warriors all-time great torched Houston with 31 points in Game 1.

After Tuesday's film session, Coach Udoka added this, "All the things we talked about and showed today are very correctable."

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.