Felon accused of assaulting deputy, who he was reportedly dating, behind bars, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A felon accused of assaulting a Harris County deputy, who he was reportedly dating, was arrested at his home on Tuesday morning, according to the US Marshals Office.

Officials say 40-year-old Kenerick Lee was arrested by the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Taskforce in the 300 block of North Vista Drive.

According to court records, Lee assaulted the deputy while they were driving, and then refused to return her uniform, her duty weapon, body armor, radio, belt, and taser.

Those items were later found on the porch of one of Lee's relatives.

Lee was also wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release on a federal case from Indiana.

ABC13 has learned that the deputy, who we have not identified, has been relieved of duty for policy violations, including fraternization with a known felon.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Harris County deputy says she was assaulted by a wanted felon; family reveals the two were dating