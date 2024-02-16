Although a statewide alert was discontinued, a county alert remains in effect for Noah Johnson, believed to be in Missouri.

1-year-old baby and mother still unaccounted for after prompting Amber Alert in Clear Lake area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert for 1-year-old Noah Mi'aani Jah-sae Johnson was discontinued statewide on Friday but remains active in Harris County, according to officials, who say the child is believed to be in Missouri with his mother.

According to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office, baby Noah and his 38-year-old mother, Kamilah Antoinette Johnson, are possibly in the Kansas City, Missouri, area where they have family.

The alert went out last week after the child was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at about 3 p.m. in the 11400 block of Space Center Boulevard.

Law enforcement reportedly tried to pick up the child at a location after an emergency court order. However, he wasn't there, and they learned that Noah's mother had been seen loading up her vehicle and leaving.

Pct. 8 deputies said the boy wasn't receiving the medical care doctors prescribed.

Noah is 2 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and flower print pants.

Noah and his mother are believed to be traveling in a white 2007 GMC Yukon, Texas license plate STM-7097. Johnson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning Noah Johnson's whereabouts should contact the Harris County Precinct 8 Constables Office at 281-488-4040.