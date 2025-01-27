Kidnapping suspect remains at large after his missing 15-month-old nephew found safe, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-month-old boy was found safe on Monday after deputies say he was kidnapped in northwest Harris County on Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said kidnapping charges have been filed against 25-year-old Jason Vasquez, who is believed to be the boy's uncle.

Police arrested and charged another man, 21-year-old Joel Vasquez, with interference with child custody, according to court documents.

Joel Vasquez's relationship with Jason Vasquez and the child remains unclear.

On Saturday, a regional Amber Alert notified Houstonian's phones that the child had gone missing after being last seen in the 15000 block of Green Stone Drive at around 3:15 p.m.

The sheriff's office said on Monday the boy was found safe, and a manhunt continues for Jason Vasquez.

Anyone with information Jason Vasquez's whereabouts are urged to call the HCSO Missing Person unit at 713-755-7427 or Investigator Benavides at 832-262-5238 or Investigator Quintanilla at 713-262-5193.