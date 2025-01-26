25-year-old man charged with kidnapping after his 15-month-old nephew goes missing, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a man believed to have kidnapped a 15-month-old boy on Saturday.

On Saturday, a regional Amber Alert notified Houstonian's phones that a 15-month-old boy, Matheo Vasquez, had gone missing after being last seen in the 15000 block of Green Stone Drive at around 3:15 p.m. in northwest Harris County.

The boy was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants. He was described to be 2 feet tall and weighed in at about 25 pounds.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Matheo Vasquez was believed to be with 25-year-old Jason Vasquez, who has been charged with kidnapping.

Moreover, Joel Vasquez, 21, has been charged with interference with child custody, according to court documents. Joel Vasquez' relationship with Jason Vasquez and Matheo Vasquez remains unclear.

HCSO says that Matheo Vasquez is the nephew of Jason Vasquez.

Anyone with information on Matheo Vasquez's whereabouts is urged to call the HCSO Missing Person unit at 713-755-7427 or Investigator Benavides at 832-262-5238 or Investigator Quintanilla at 713-262-5193.