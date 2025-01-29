Amber Alert issued for 2 children after mother found dead in CA home, officials say

HANFORD, Calif. -- An Amber Alert is in place for two missing children after their mother was found dead in Hanford, California on Tuesday.
Around 4 p.m., deputies found a woman dead from a gunshot wound in a home near Fourth Place and Orchard Drive.
The Kings County Sheriff's Office says the woman's daughters, 2-year-old Alana and 3-year-old Arya, were taken from the home by their father, Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz, 23.
Officials say Maldonado-Cruz, who is a suspect in the shooting, left the home around 1 a.m. in a grey-colored 2020 Hyundai Elantra with California license #8LZD084.
Maldonado-Cruz is described as five-foot-nine, 215 pounds, with black hair and eyes.
Authorities describe Arya as three feet tall, 25 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Alana is described as two-foot-five, 20 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Investigators say Maldonado-Cruz is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Maldonado-Cruz's whereabouts is asked to call the Kings County Sheriff's Office at (559) 852-2720.
You can also provide information anonymously by calling (559) 852-4554.