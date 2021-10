'No Layups' podcast chats with special guest from ESPN and talks Mike Tyson documentary

Get a sneak peek at β€œMike Tyson: The Knockout."



The new docuseries takes a look at the former champ's success, difficult fall and big comeback, with the two parts airing May 25 and June 1 on @ABCNetwork and streaming on @Hulu.



WATCH HERE: https://t.co/6JzplMMC67 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this episode of The "No Layups" podcast, illustrious hosts David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali chatted it up with someone of ESPN fame, who also happens to be a Grammy-nominated artist, Jason Fitz.Fitz hosts ESPN Radio's "Spain and Fitz" with Sarah Spain, who has also appeared on "No Layups" (Don't worry, the six degrees of separation ends there - we think).But Fitz was also a member of the country music group The Band Perry, serving as the musical director and fiddle player, according to his ESPN biography He's a Grammy-nominated musician, having studied classical violin at The Julliard School in New York City. Yes,Julliard.The guys also talked about the new 4-hour documentary on Mike Tyson, airing on ABC starting next Tuesday."Mike Tyson: The Knockout" is a special series on Tyson's life chronicling everything from the world champion's climb to personal struggles and crash to now, his comeback.