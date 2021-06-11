winter storm

Houston apartment complex residents frustrated they're still without hot water after February freeze

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom says her kids haven't had a hot bath since February freeze

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mother of two kids with autism already has her hands full, but ever since the February freeze, she has not been able to give her children a hot shower in their own home.

"For my kids, we've been boiling water so they can take baths," said Jessica Gonzales, who lives at The Abbey at Jones Road apartment complex with her husband and two kids. "We've also been having to ask family members if we can go shower in their homes."

SEE RELATED: Customers turn to mom-and-pop stores to find plumbing supplies during shortage

The entire family has lived without hot water since the storm, with occasional water pressure issues as well. Initially, the couple, along with other residents, were patient. They said they knew plumbers and supplies were scarce across the state.

"We've been patient for a long time," Gonzales said. "We've been messaging with (management), and all we get is the run-around. 'We're working on it, we're working on it.'"

SEE RELATED STORY: Water pressure in Houston is slowly getting a boost, but you'll need to be patient

In fact, there is mounting frustration in the complex.

ABC13 spoke with several residents, all of whom have had water issues. They range from intermittent hot water to low water pressure.

"I take showers with cold water," said Jesus Nevarro, a resident. "You wake up."

Another resident said she has been boiling water for about a month to bathe.

ABC13 reached out to a manager at the apartment complex's corporate offices. The representative admitted the building has had water issues, but insisted it was not as widespread or as long lasting.

RELATED: Water pressure woes make daily life difficult for Garden Oaks neighborhood

He pointed out there are workers on site currently trying to replace the pipes. For many older complexes, often fixing one plumbing problem leads to finding another.

"They should give us a reimbursement or a discount or something on the rent," said Gonzales. "It's an issue that's popped up multiple times on the internal neighborhood comment boards for the complex."

The corporate representative said they have discussed the possibility of a rent discount or refund. He told ABC13 that management will look at the issue once the water problem is fully fixed.

As for Gonzalez and her family, she said she just wants some answers and the ability to take a hot shower whenever her children want.

WATCH: Mom who lived in car during storm still dealing with water woes
EMBED More News Videos

"It is very stressful," she said. "I'm not sleeping. I'm barely eating."



SEE RELATED: Houston residents still without water weeks after winter storm

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwinter stormwaterapartmentweather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
Dozens of marathon runners rescued during Utah blizzard
Are we prepared for another winter storm? Some experts don't think so
H-E-B exec among Gov. Abbott's appointees to energy reliability panel
Experts determine what's to blame for TX winter storm power outages
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News