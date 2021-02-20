69 deaths, 44 hours of freezing, $18 billion in damages: This week's winter storm, by the numbers

These numbers, however, provide another perspective, painting a picture of the true cost of the state's deep freeze -- physically, emotionally and financially.
This week's winter storm, by the numbers:
Coldest recorded temperature this week: 13 degrees on Feb. 16
Longest stretch of freezing temperatures: 44 consecutive hours from 6:53 p.m. Sunday to 1:53 p.m. Tuesday
Number of consecutive days 45 degrees or colder: 8 (longest since January 1940)
Normal average temperature on Feb. 15 in Houston: 56.4
Average temperature Feb, 15, 2021: 20.5 (difference of 35.9 degrees)
Deaths blamed for extreme cold across the U.S.: 69
Power outages reported during the storm's peak: About 4.3 million
Percentage of Texas' power grid operated by ERCOT: 90%
Number of people who spent the night at Mattress Mack's Gallery Furniture Tuesday: 300
Estimated cost of insured damages from freeze: $18 billion (according to a preliminary estimate from the risk-modeling firm Karen Clark & Company)
Walmarts closed nationwide on Tuesday: Approx. 500, most in Texas
CVS stores closed on Tuesday: About 775
Residents in counties that reported weather-related operational disruptions: 14.9 million
Number of Texas counties with affected public water systems: 159 of 254
Average daily animal cruelty calls to Houston SPCA: 25-30
Average daily animal cruelty calls to Houston SPCA last week: 150
MORE: Here's how you can help Texans in need
Sources: The Associated Press, CNN, the New York Times, the National Weather Service and KTRK-TV.