69 deaths, 44 hours of freezing, $18 billion in damages: This week's winter storm, by the numbers

By Alex Meier
HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Freezing people wrapped in blankets. Shoppers navigating grocery stores with flashlights. Long lines for clean, bottled water: Images from Texas gave the world a glimpse of the historic impact and devastation from this week's winter storm.

These numbers, however, provide another perspective, painting a picture of the true cost of the state's deep freeze -- physically, emotionally and financially.

This week's winter storm, by the numbers:


Coldest recorded temperature this week: 13 degrees on Feb. 16

Longest stretch of freezing temperatures: 44 consecutive hours from 6:53 p.m. Sunday to 1:53 p.m. Tuesday

Number of consecutive days 45 degrees or colder: 8 (longest since January 1940)

Normal average temperature on Feb. 15 in Houston: 56.4

Average temperature Feb, 15, 2021: 20.5 (difference of 35.9 degrees)

Deaths blamed for extreme cold across the U.S.: 69

Power outages reported during the storm's peak: About 4.3 million

Percentage of Texas' power grid operated by ERCOT: 90%

Number of people who spent the night at Mattress Mack's Gallery Furniture Tuesday: 300

Estimated cost of insured damages from freeze: $18 billion (according to a preliminary estimate from the risk-modeling firm Karen Clark & Company)

Walmarts closed nationwide on Tuesday: Approx. 500, most in Texas

CVS stores closed on Tuesday: About 775

Residents in counties that reported weather-related operational disruptions: 14.9 million

Number of Texas counties with affected public water systems: 159 of 254

Average daily animal cruelty calls to Houston SPCA: 25-30

Average daily animal cruelty calls to Houston SPCA last week: 150

Sources: The Associated Press, CNN, the New York Times, the National Weather Service and KTRK-TV.
