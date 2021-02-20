69 deaths, 44 hours of freezing, $18 billion in damages: This week's winter storm, by the numbers

This week's winter storm, by the numbers:

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Freezing people wrapped in blankets. Shoppers navigating grocery stores with flashlights. Long lines for clean, bottled water: Images from Texas gave the world a glimpse of the historic impact and devastation from this week's winter storm.These numbers, however, provide another perspective, painting a picture of the true cost of the state's deep freeze -- physically, emotionally and financially.: 13 degrees on Feb. 16: 44 consecutive hours from 6:53 p.m. Sunday to 1:53 p.m. Tuesday: 8 (longest since January 1940): 56.4: 20.5 (difference of 35.9 degrees): 69: About 4.3 million: 90%: 300: $18 billion (according to a preliminary estimate from the risk-modeling firm Karen Clark & Company): Approx. 500, most in Texas: About 775: 14.9 million: 159 of 254: 25-30: 150